Israel attacks more than 150 Hamas targets in Gaza in past day

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked more than 150 targets in the course of its military operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The IDF struck more than 150 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, using ground, air, and naval troops," the IDF said in a statement.

Among other targets, the Israeli military struck radicals’ infrastructure where weapons and ammunition were detected, located a cache of mortars and ammunition and destroyed tunnel shafts and launch pits. In addition, an IDF aircraft identified a "suspicious terrorist cell" in the Khan Yunis area in the southern enclave, killing a sniper in an air strike, the Israeli army said.

