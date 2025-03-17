Yandex metrika counter

Israel awards exploration licenses to Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR

Photo: @MikayilJabbarov/X

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was awarded exploration licenses in Israel's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.  

“During our working visit to Israel, alongside Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we attended the presentation ceremony of exploration licenses for Block "I" in Israel's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ),” the minister said on X.

“These licenses offer strategic advantages in strengthening SOCAR's international position and leveraging innovative experiences,” he stated.


