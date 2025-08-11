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Palestinian State
Tag:
Palestinian State
Russia: Palestinian state essential for long-term Middle East peace
15 Nov 2025-09:25
Putin supports US Middle East efforts, calls for Palestinian state
10 Oct 2025-18:44
EU Council President: Israel’s actions in Gaza undermine future Palestinian state
22 Sep 2025-17:32
UK warns Israel against retaliation after recognition of Palestinian state
22 Sep 2025-09:45
UK, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state
22 Sep 2025-09:10
Australia’s Albanese downplays Netanyahu’s criticism as relations strain
20 Aug 2025-09:42
PM Albanese announces Australia will recognize Palestinian state
11 Aug 2025-18:47
Australia to recognize Palestinian state at UN in September
11 Aug 2025-09:20
Hamas will not disarm unless a Palestinian state is established, says official
03 Aug 2025-11:37
Hamas refuses to disarm until Palestinian state established
03 Aug 2025-09:50
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