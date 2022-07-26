Yandex metrika counter

Israel calls on its citizens to leave Ukraine

The Israei Foreign Ministry has called on the country's citizens to immediately leave Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, News.Az reports citing foreign media. 

Israel also urged its citizens not to visit Ukraine, including the city of Uman, densely populated by Jews. 

"There remains a threat of missile attacks and air raids on populated areas and civilian facilities in Ukraine, including in the center and west of the country. This is a real threat to life," the ministry said. 

The staff of the Israeli embassy are not in Ukraine on a permanent basis and will not be able to provide consular assistance in case of need.


