Israel condemns ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and ex-defense minister

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the International Criminal Court as "anti-Semitic" on Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for him and his former defense minister, insisting the move would not stop him from defending Israel, News.az reports citing Dijital Journal .

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticised the arrest warrants, accusing the court of rewarding “terrorism”.The arrast warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant were issued on suspicion of “crimes against humanity and war crimes committed” in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.“No outrageous anti-Israel decision will prevent us –- and it will not prevent me –- from continuing to defend our country in every way,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “We will not yield to pressure,” he vowed.Earlier, Netanyahu compared the ICC’s decision to “a modern-day Dreyfus trial”, referring to an infamous 19th century case in which French Jewish army captain Alfred Dreyfus was unfairly convicted of treason.He said Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and accusations made against it”.The judges were “driven by anti-Semitic hatred of Israel”, he said.Netanyahu alleged that the warrants were an attempt by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan “to save himself from serious accusations of sexual harassment”. Khan has denied the allegations.President Isaac Herzog described the court’s move as a “dark day for justice”, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the ICC had “lost all legitimacy”.Israelis in Jerusalem echoed their comments, condemning the judges’ actions.“It’s a heartache that they act against the Jewish people with anti-Semitism,” said a 75-year-old who gave his name only as Shmuel.Moshe Cohen, a 41-year-old factory worker, said: “Everyone around us is trying to bring us down… and I don’t think we should let them.”Former defence minister Yoav Gallant said the arrest warrants issued against him and the prime minister set a “dangerous precedent”.“The decision of the court in The Hague will be remembered forever — it places the State of Israel and the murderous leaders of Hamas in the same row,” he wrote on X.“The decision sets a dangerous precedent against the right to self-defence and ethical warfare and encourages murderous terrorism.”Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the government to respond by annexing the whole of the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians claim as part of their future state.Opposition leader Lapid said: “Israel is defending its citizens’ lives against terrorist organisations that attacked, murdered and raped our people. These arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism.”But not everyone in Israel disagreed with the ICC.Israeli human rights group B’Tselem called on foreign governments to “enforce the warrants” against Netanyahu and Gallant, which it said marked “one of the lowest points in Israeli history”.“Personal accountability for decision-makers is a key element in the struggle for justice and freedom for all human beings living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” it said.Israel’s Arab-led communist party, Hadash, welcomed the court’s decision, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of “the total destruction of Gaza” and “mass murder”.

