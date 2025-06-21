Israel confirms Iranian drone struck northern city

Ambulances as the site of an Iranian drone impact in Beit She'an, June 21, 2025. (Photo: Magen David Adom)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a drone launched from Iran struck a home in the northern city of Beit She’an, in the first such case since the conflict began.

Attempts were made to shoot down the drone, apparently a Shahed-136 model, but they were unsuccessful, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Additionally, the IDF said it shot down one drone over the Golan Heights a short while ago and attempted to intercept another.

The results of the second interception are still under review.

