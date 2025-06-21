Yandex metrika counter

Israel confirms Iranian drone struck northern city

Israel confirms Iranian drone struck northern city
Ambulances as the site of an Iranian drone impact in Beit She'an, June 21, 2025. (Photo: Magen David Adom)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a drone launched from Iran struck a home in the northern city of Beit She’an, in the first such case since the conflict began.

Attempts were made to shoot down the drone, apparently a Shahed-136 model, but they were unsuccessful, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Additionally, the IDF said it shot down one drone over the Golan Heights a short while ago and attempted to intercept another.

The results of the second interception are still under review.


