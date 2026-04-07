Attack sparks fire at petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

Overnight attacks in Saudi Arabia struck a petrochemical complex in the eastern industrial city of Jubail, a source on the ground told AFP, just hours after similar facilities in Iran were targeted, News.Az reports.

“An attack caused a fire at the SABIC plants in Jubail. The sounds of explosions were very loud,” the source said, referring to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Jubail, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, is home to one of the world’s largest industrial cities, producing steel, gasoline, petrochemicals, lubricating oil, and chemical fertilizers.