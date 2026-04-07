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Attack sparks fire at petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

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Attack sparks fire at petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Source: Reuters

Overnight attacks in Saudi Arabia struck a petrochemical complex in the eastern industrial city of Jubail, a source on the ground told AFP, just hours after similar facilities in Iran were targeted, News.Az reports.

“An attack caused a fire at the SABIC plants in Jubail. The sounds of explosions were very loud,” the source said, referring to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

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Jubail, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, is home to one of the world’s largest industrial cities, producing steel, gasoline, petrochemicals, lubricating oil, and chemical fertilizers.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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