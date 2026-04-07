Saudi Arabia closes key King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain over Iran threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Traffic on the King Fahd Causeway, a key link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, has been suspended indefinitely amid concerns over potential Iranian attacks.

In a statement, the authority overseeing the King Fahd Causeway said traffic over the bridge had been “suspended as a precautionary measure” over Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

The 25km (15.5-mile) bridge is the only road connecting Saudi Arabia and the island nation of Bahrain.

The closure comes as Trump has threatened to bomb Iran’s bridges and power plants, unless Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Iran, in turn, has threatened “devastating” retaliation if the country’s civilian infrastructure is hit.

The Gulf region has borne the brunt of Iran’s retaliatory strikes since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran.

News.Az