Israeli drone strike kills at least 3 in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli drone strike kills at least 3 in Gaza’s Khan Younis

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At least three people were killed early this morning in an Israeli attack on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Israeli drone targeted the victims in the Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis area, leaving three dead and others injured.

Separate Israeli shelling also injured Palestinians in the same area.

In the north of the Strip, five people were injured in an Israel attack on Yarmouk Street in Gaza City, according to the report.

News.Az