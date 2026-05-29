Yandex metrika counter

Israeli drone strike kills at least 3 in Gaza’s Khan Younis

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli drone strike kills at least 3 in Gaza’s Khan Younis
Source: Anadolu Agency

At least three people were killed early this morning in an Israeli attack on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Israeli drone targeted the victims in the Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis area, leaving three dead and others injured.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Separate Israeli shelling also injured Palestinians in the same area.

In the north of the Strip, five people were injured in an Israel attack on Yarmouk Street in Gaza City, according to the report.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      