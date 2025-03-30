Israel Defense Minister: At least 40% of Gazans want to leave enclave

In 2022, Katz threatened to teach Palestinian students 'a lesson that won't be forgotten' and evoked the Nakba [File: Florion Goga/Reuters]

Israeli estimates indicate that at least 40% of Gaza residents are interested in "voluntary emigration" from the enclave.

The Minister of Defense of the Jewish state, Israel Katz, stated this, News.Az citing the newspaper The Times of Israel.

"We are committed to fulfilling US President Donald Trump's vision of providing voluntary emigration opportunities for Gazans who want to move to places around the world. Our research indicates that at least 40% of Gazans are interested in emigrating," Katz said.

The minister's statement coincides with the appointment of the head of the Office for Voluntary Resettlement from Gaza, which was created within the Israeli Defense Ministry a week ago.

The head of this institution was the Deputy General Director of the Ministry of Defense, retired Colonel Yakov Blitshtein.

News.Az