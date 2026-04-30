London stabbing suspect was known to UK anti-terror program

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British police say the suspect in a stabbing that left two Jewish men injured in north London had previously been referred to the government’s counter-radicalisation programme, Prevent.

Authorities confirmed that the 45-year-old British national, originally born in Somalia, had been subject to a Prevent referral in 2020. The case was closed later that same year, according to an official police statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack took place on Wednesday in an area of north London known for its large Jewish community. Police arrested the suspect following the incident, which prompted heightened security measures and concern among local residents.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the area after the attack, as police continued their investigation into the circumstances and possible motives.

The Prevent programme is part of the UK’s broader counter-terrorism strategy, aimed at identifying individuals at risk of radicalisation and providing early intervention. The case is likely to renew scrutiny over how such referrals are handled and monitored after closure.

News.Az