BYD increases price of Driver-Assistance System

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BYD Co. Ltd. will raise the price of an advanced driver-assistance system package on some models in May as surging memory-chip costs squeeze the auto industry.

The Chinese new-energy vehicle maker said Tuesday that the optional God’s Eye B driver-assist system will increase to 12,000 yuan ($1,757) from 9,900 yuan, News.az reports, citing Caixinglobal.

The system supports complex urban navigation, a technically demanding feature that requires higher-performance computing and memory hardware than lower-tier systems designed only for highway driving. Memory chips have been on a rapid, sustained price upswing since the third quarter of 2025.

Standard dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) contract prices are estimated to have surged 93% to 98% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2026 and are expected to rise another 58% to 63% in the second quarter, according to market-research firm TrendForce.

Insta360 profit falls as R&D surge meets rising DJI competition

Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., better known as Insta360, reported a 6.6% decline in net profit for 2025 despite a 74.8% surge in revenue, as heavy research spending weighed on the camera maker’s bottom line amid an escalating rivalry with drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. The profit squeeze intensified in the first quarter of 2026, when net profit plunged 52% to 84.6 million yuan ($12.4 million) even as revenue jumped 83.1% to 2.5 billion yuan, according to the company’s first financial report since its June 2025 IPO on Shanghai’s STAR Market. The margin pressure coincides with intensifying competition with DJI. Shortly after going public, Insta360 launched its Antigravity A1 360-degree drone in December 2025 to challenge DJI’s dominance. Insta360 Chairman Liu Jingkang previously alleged that DJI pressured supply chain partners to cut ties with Insta360 ahead of the launch.

Tencent launches knowledge AI agent

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s artificial intelligence workstation launched a knowledge AI agent named Copilot on Wednesday, allowing users to create personalized AI assistants. The tool features a built-in memory system that tracks user backgrounds, habits, and ongoing tasks across different scenarios, enabling continuous assistance without repetitive inputs.

Courier giants attend State Post Bureau symposium on industry competition

The State Post Bureau held a symposium on Tuesday with executives from major delivery companies, including JD.com, J&T Express, SF Express, ZTO, and Cainiao. Discussions focused on promoting high-quality industry development, curbing excessive competition, maintaining industry stability, and improving service quality.

News.Az