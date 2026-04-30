China-built water system boosts clean water access in Cambodia

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The Battambang Water Supply System in northwest Cambodia’s Battambang province was inaugurated on Thursday, marking a significant upgrade aimed at expanding access to clean water and meeting rising demand in the region.

The project was co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, the French Development Agency, the European Union, and the Royal Government of Cambodia, with a total contract value of around 31.77 million U.S. dollars, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The construction was carried out by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation. Work on the system took place from October 2022 to December 2025 and included water intake facilities, a treatment plant, and a 94-kilometer distribution network.

According to the ministry, the project significantly strengthens Battambang’s water infrastructure by more than doubling the capacity of the local water utility and expanding service coverage to about 76 percent of the area.

Cambodian Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy said during the inauguration that the system increased production capacity from 33,520 cubic meters per day to 83,520 cubic meters per day.

He noted that this expansion will provide households, traders, producers, and businesses with access to clean, safe, sustainable, and affordable water to support livelihoods and well-being.

Yasmin Siddiqi of the Asian Development Bank said the project improves public health and supports local economic development by ensuring reliable water supply.

Similarly, Sandrine Boucher of the French Development Agency said the initiative represents more than infrastructure development, describing it as an investment in people, public health, and the city’s future.

News.Az