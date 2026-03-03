İsrael destroyed a secretive Iranian nuclear site near Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force destroyed a secretive Iranian nuclear site on the outskirts of Tehran earlier today, the military says.

In a press conference, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin says at the partially-underground facility, called “Minzadehei,” a group of nuclear scientists “worked secretly to develop capabilities required for nuclear weapons”, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

According to the IDF, after June 2025’s 12-day war between Israel and Iran, during which Iranian nuclear sites were targeted, Iran “did not halt its military nuclear activity and continued to develop the capabilities required for nuclear weapons, while transferring infrastructure to an underground site protected from aerial attack.”

The IDF says it monitored the Iranian nuclear scientists’ activities and “located their new place of operation at this site, enabling a precise strike on the secret compound.”

News.Az