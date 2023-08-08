Israel historian and professor Yuval Noah Harari to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yuval Noah Harari, award-winning author of several international bestsellers will be the guest of honor to this year's edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to be held from 2nd October through 6th October 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Prof. Yuval Noah Harari is a historian and the bestselling author of “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind”, “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow”, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”, and the series Sapiens: A Graphic History and Unstoppable Us. His books have sold 45 Million copies in 65 languages.

“I am very excited to unveil that one of the world’s most influential public intellectuals, Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, will be a guest speaker in the Opening Ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress. The spectacular and futuristic Opening Ceremony will be the profound dedication to the congress theme “Give Space a Chance”, Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of Azercosmos, said.

A 47-year-old philosopher, Harari received his PhD from the University of Oxford in 2002, and is currently a lecturer at the Department of History, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His recent lectures’ focal point is the rapid development of artificial intelligence and its potential implications for society, while his current research focuses on macro-historical questions such as: What is the relationship between history and biology? Did people become happier as history unfolded? What ethical questions do science and technology raise in the 21st century?

Note that on 2nd October, the global space community will witness the history as the International Astronautical Congress will return to the stunning Azerbaijan’s capital after 50 years. The mesmerizing opening ceremony at the avant-garde Baku Congress Center will showcase Azerbaijani unique culture and heritage, while highlighting space development opportunities and challenges.

