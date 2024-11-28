Israel imposes night curfew in southern Lebanon during Gaza strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have imposed a nighttime curfew in southern Lebanon after announcing a ceasefire with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Israel and Hezbollah have since exchanged accusations over violations following the agreement.Israel claims it opened fire on "suspects" entering a southern area it had declared off-limits, while Hezbollah contends that Israel attacked civilians returning to their homes.Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli military strikes killed at least 21 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said, as forces stepped up their bombardment of central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the north and south of the enclave.

News.Az