Israel intercepts 99% of Iranian missiles and UAVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted 99% of about 300 Iranian missiles that flew towards it, the Times of Israel newspaper reported citing Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

According to him, Iran launched 170 drones toward Israel, but none of them reached Israel's borders - they were shot down by the Israeli military and its allies. In addition, Iran fired 30 cruise missiles at Israel, and the IDF managed to intercept 25 of them.

Hagari also said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel. Some of them overcame Israel's anti-missile defense system and reached the Nevatim airbase. The base sustained minor damage, he noted. Some of the drones and missiles were fired at Israel from Iraq and Yemen, but they did not penetrate the Jewish state's airspace, Hagari added.

Earlier, Iranian state media said that the targets of the attacks on Israel were military sites.

On Saturday evening, the Israel Defense Forces press office reported that Iran had launched drones from its territory towards Israel and was on high alert and tracking all targets. Later, the Israeli army said it had also recorded missile launches from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian armed forces) confirmed a massive attack on Israel using drones and missiles.





News.Az