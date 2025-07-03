Israel kills over 300 in Gaza in 48 hours as possible truce hangs in the balance

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the past 48 hours, the Gaza Government Media Office reported, accusing Israel of carrying out “26 bloody massacres” during this period.

Since dawn on Thursday alone, at least 73 people have lost their lives, including 33 individuals seeking aid at sites operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial organization supported by Israel and the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

The rapid escalation of violence comes amid fragile negotiations for a possible truce, with both sides facing increasing international pressure to halt the bloodshed.

The devastating toll on civilians highlights the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of life in the region.

News.Az