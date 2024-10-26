Israel launches airstrikes on Iranian missile sites and military bases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel announced airstrikes on Iranian military bases and missile sites on Saturday, in retaliation for attacks from the Islamic Republic, warning that Iran would face severe consequences if it retaliates, News.Az reports citin g foreign media.

The Israeli military said its strikes hit Iran's missile manufacturing facilities, missile arrays and other systems in several regions.Iran confirmed an Israeli attack had targeted military sites in the capital Tehran and other parts of the country, but said it had caused "limited damage".Israel had vowed to hit back at Iran for its October 1 missile strike, the second-ever direct attack by the Islamic republic on its arch-foe.The rapid escalation of violence has heightened fears across the region and beyond of a wider war, pitting Israel against Iran and the allies it dubs the "axis of resistance" on multiple fronts."Based on intelligence, IAF (air force) aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year," Israel's military said in a statement."Simultaneously, the IDF (military) struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities," the army said, adding that the "retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled".

