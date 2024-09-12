Israel launches strikes on southern Lebanon, killing senior Hezbollah commander - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past day, Israel has carried out multiple strikes on southern Lebanon, including an attack that resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah commander.

Mohammed Qassem Al-Shaer, a high-ranking leader of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, was killed in a strike on the village of Qaraoun in the western Beqaa district on Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF stated that Al-Shaer had been involved in numerous terrorist activities against Israel, and his death is expected to hinder Hezbollah’s ability to launch further attacks from southern Lebanon.Hezbollah confirmed the death of Al-Shaer and retaliated by firing “dozens” of Katyusha rockets and several drones at two locations in northern Israel.The IDF reported no casualties from the attacks, noting that some projectiles were intercepted while others landed in open areas. In response, the IDF targeted Hezbollah launch sites in the Mansouri and At Tiri regions used for the recent assaults.

