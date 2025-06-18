Israel launches third wave of air strikes against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force launched a third wave of air strikes against Iran during the day, the official spokesman for the Israeli Army, Brigadier General Efi Defrin, News.Az reports.

"The third wave of strikes began some time ago and is concentrated in the western region of Iran. Israeli Air Force aircraft are flying over warehouses and launch pads where surface-to-surface missiles are located. The target is Iranian military personnel trying to re-enter previously hit facilities and extract ammunition from there," the general said.

According to him, Israel does not intend to allow Iran to restore its military potential.

News.Az