Israel likely to launch ground operation against Hezbollah soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is likely to launch a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as early as July, News.Az reports citing the German newspaper Bild.

According to the German newspaper, Western diplomats suggest that Israel may launch an operation in southern Lebanon as early as the third or fourth week of July.Due to the growing threat, many countries are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon.Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog expressed his fear that the situation could get out of control.In turn, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that "Hezbollah's provocations could draw Israelis and Lebanese into an unwanted war."

News.Az