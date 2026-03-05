Israel orders entire neighborhoods in southern Beirut to evacuate for the first time

The Israeli military issued what it described as an urgent evacuation warning for entire neighbourhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a significant expansion from previous orders that were typically limited to specific buildings.

In a post on X earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents of Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik/Al-Hadath to evacuate via 2 main highways, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The statement warned residents not to head south, saying any movement in that direction could put their lives at risk, and said the military would announce when it is safe for residents to return.

The neighbourhoods are home to tens of thousands of people and are predominantly Shiite areas long regarded as Hezbollah strongholds. The scale of the warning is unprecedented in recent years, including during the 2024 confrontation.

New evacuation warning: The IDF followed that up with another evacuation warning for the Beqaa Valley and the villages of Douris, Britel and Majdaloun, instructing residents to flee to the west.

The two evacuation warnings, issued only hours apart, come after the IDF issue an large-scale evacuation order for all of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River on Wednesday in a potential sign of a major military operation or wide-scale bombardment of large areas of the country.

