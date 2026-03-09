How much has the US spent on the Israel and Middle East conflict?

The financial cost of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has grown rapidly since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The United States has been the primary external supporter of Israel while simultaneously conducting military operations across the wider region, News.Az reports.

According to estimates from Brown University’s Costs of War project, Washington has already spent tens of billions of dollars connected to the conflict.

How much military aid has the US given Israel

Since October 7, 2023, the United States has provided approximately 21.7 billion dollars in military assistance to Israel.

This aid has included a wide range of support measures, such as weapons supplies, ammunition transfers, missile defence funding, and logistical support for Israeli operations.

The assistance forms part of the long standing strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, but the scale of support increased significantly following the escalation of the conflict.

How much has the US spent on its own military operations

In addition to direct aid to Israel, the United States has also spent billions on military operations across the Middle East linked to the conflict.

These operations include strikes and deployments connected to Iran, Yemen, and maritime security in the region.

Estimates suggest that US operations in support of Israel and regional stability have cost American taxpayers between 9.65 billion dollars and 12.07 billion dollars.

These expenses include aircraft carrier deployments, air operations, missile defence systems, and combat missions against Iranian aligned groups.

What is the total cost to the United States so far

When direct military aid to Israel and operational costs in the region are combined, total US spending linked to the conflict is estimated to be between 31.35 billion dollars and 33.77 billion dollars.

Analysts say the figure is likely to continue rising as long as military operations remain active.

The financial burden includes not only immediate combat expenses but also long term costs associated with weapons replenishment, logistics, and regional security operations.

Which weapons systems are being used in the Iran war

The military campaign against Iran has relied on a wide range of advanced weapons systems operated by the United States and its allies.

According to the US Central Command, the operation known as Operation Epic Fury has involved more than twenty major weapons systems operating across air, sea, and land domains, as well as missile defence forces.

More than one thousand targets inside Iran have reportedly been struck since the beginning of the campaign.

These strikes have been conducted using a combination of stealth aircraft, fighter jets, electronic warfare platforms, and surveillance systems.

How important is air power in the campaign

Air power has been the central element of the military campaign.

Long range bombers and advanced fighter aircraft have carried out precision strikes against military facilities, missile launch sites, and infrastructure considered critical to Iran’s offensive capabilities.

The goal of these operations is to weaken Iran’s ability to conduct missile and drone attacks against regional targets.

Military analysts say air dominance is crucial in preventing Iran from sustaining large scale attacks across the Middle East.

Which bomber aircraft are involved

Several strategic bomber aircraft have played a major role in the campaign.

B-1 bombers have been used for long range strike missions, capable of carrying large payloads of precision guided munitions.

B-2 stealth bombers have also been deployed to strike highly defended targets, including sensitive military and nuclear related infrastructure.

The B-2 is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world and is specifically designed to penetrate sophisticated air defence systems.

Which fighter jets are participating in the operations

A number of advanced fighter aircraft have been deployed by US forces.

F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor stealth fighters are among the most technologically advanced aircraft used in the campaign.

These jets are capable of evading radar detection while carrying out precision strike missions.

F-15 fighter jets have also been widely used in combat operations. In one incident reported earlier in the campaign, three F-15 aircraft were lost during an event over Kuwait.

Other aircraft participating in strike and support missions include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F A 18 Super Hornet, and the A 10 attack aircraft.

Each of these aircraft serves a different operational role, ranging from air superiority to close air support.

What electronic warfare systems are being used

Electronic warfare plays an important role in modern conflicts.

The EA 18G Growler aircraft has been used extensively in the campaign to suppress enemy air defences.

This aircraft is designed to disrupt radar systems and communication networks, making it easier for strike aircraft to reach their targets.

By degrading Iran’s air defence capabilities, electronic warfare platforms help maintain air superiority for coalition forces.

What role do surveillance aircraft play

Airborne early warning and control aircraft, commonly known as AWACS, are also involved in the operation.

These aircraft act as flying command centres, coordinating military operations across large areas.

They monitor airspace, track enemy aircraft and missiles, and direct allied aircraft during combat missions.

AWACS systems allow commanders to maintain situational awareness and coordinate complex multi aircraft operations.

What is the strategic objective of the military campaign

The main goal of the campaign is to weaken Iran’s ability to launch missile and drone attacks across the region.

Military planners aim to degrade Iran’s offensive capabilities as quickly as possible in order to reduce the threat to regional allies and military bases.

According to former US Central Command operations director Kevin Donegan, the objective is to blunt Iran’s ability to continue launching attacks and to reduce the scale of the threat.

This strategy focuses on targeting infrastructure linked to missile production, drone manufacturing, and military command systems.

How significant is the scale of the conflict

The use of multiple advanced weapons systems and large scale air operations indicates the intensity of the conflict.

Striking more than one thousand targets across Iran represents one of the most extensive military campaigns in the region in recent years.

Combined with ongoing operations in Yemen and maritime security missions in the Gulf, the conflict has expanded into a multi theatre military effort.

Analysts warn that the longer the conflict continues, the higher the financial and strategic costs will become for all parties involved.

The United States remains deeply engaged in the region, both through direct military operations and through continued support for its allies.

