Israel ramps up airstrikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday, targeting a hospital in the northern region
A series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday struck a hospital, a municipal facility, a residence, and a vehicle, killing at least 21 people—including children—as Israel pledged to broaden its security operations in the coastal enclave, News.Az informs via The Washington Tmes.
A predawn strike on Al-Ahli Hospital, in Gaza City, was the latest of several attacks on the last major hospital providing critical healthcare in northern Gaza.
Hospital director Dr. Fadel Naim said the emergency room, pharmacy and surrounding buildings were severely damaged, affecting over 100 patients and dozens of staff. He said in a post on X they had been warned in advance.
One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation because staff were unable to provide urgent care, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.
Al-Ahli Hospital is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which condemned the attack, saying in a statement it occurred on “Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week, the most sacred week of the Christian year.” Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.
Israel said it struck a command and control center used by Hamas at the hospital, without providing evidence. Hamas in a statement denied the allegations.
Associated Press video showed the hospital’s caved-in roof surrounded by debris. The health ministry’s director general, Dr. Munir al-Boursh, said patients had been carried outside in beds and slept in the streets.