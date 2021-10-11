Israel registers lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since late July

+ ↺ − 16 px

The positivity rate for new reported COVID-19 cases in Israel fell to 1.88 percent on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

It is the lowest rate of daily positive tests for coronavirus in about two and a half months, after it stood at 1.73 percent on July 24.

This is a significantly low rate of positivity compared to the rate of 8.42 percent recorded on Sept. 2, and 15.52 percent on Sept. 28, 2020.

The ministry also reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,306,333.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 16 to 7,920, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 463 to 447.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,273,258 after 4,282 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases decreased to 25,155.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.18 million, or 65.8 percent of its total population, while nearly 5.7 million have taken two doses and over 3.7 million three jabs, according to the ministry.

News.Az

News.Az