Israel reportedly violates Gaza ceasefire over 1,100 times

Since the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was declared on October 10, 2025, Israel has reportedly violated the agreement at least 1,193 times, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The violations include attacks by airstrikes, artillery, and direct shootings, which have killed hundreds of people. Israel struck Gaza on 82 of the past 97 days, leaving only 15 days without reported violence, deaths, or injuries, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite these repeated incidents, the United States continues to maintain that the ceasefire is still holding.

