Israel reveals how many bombs dropped on Iran
Source: Reuters
Israel’s Air Force says it has dropped more than 1,200 munitions on Iran over the past day in its joint attack with the United States.
Among the sites attacked in Iran include an elementary girls’ school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, where at least 148 people have been reported killed and dozens more injured, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “dozens of innocent children” were murdered in the attack on the school, which would “not go unanswered”.