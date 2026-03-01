Iran confirms more senior officials killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has confirmed the deaths of several more senior military officials following large-scale strikes targeting key command structures, in a development that significantly deepens the country’s leadership crisis and heightens regional tensions.

Iranian authorities and state-aligned media have confirmed that a number of high-ranking officials have been killed in the latest wave of attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Among those confirmed dead is Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s defence minister and a senior figure within the country’s armed forces. Iranian media also confirmed the death of Chief of Staff Mousavi, one of the most senior military commanders in the country.

Photo: Chief of Staff Mousavi has been killed

The announcements mark one of the most severe blows to Iran’s military leadership in recent history. The defence ministry and general staff play central roles in overseeing Iran’s armed forces, strategic planning and coordination between conventional military units and other security institutions.

The confirmed deaths come amid an unprecedented escalation involving coordinated strikes on military and strategic targets. While officials have not released full operational details, the attacks are understood to have targeted leadership infrastructure as well as key defence installations.

Iran has not yet published a comprehensive casualty list, and it remains unclear whether additional senior figures were killed or injured. Authorities say investigations and assessments are ongoing.

The loss of both the defence minister and the chief of staff could have significant operational and political consequences. Analysts say such simultaneous losses at the top of the command structure may temporarily disrupt military coordination and decision-making, although Iran’s system is structured with layers of succession planning.

There has been no official statement regarding immediate replacements. Under Iran’s constitutional and military framework, interim appointments can be made swiftly to maintain continuity of command.

Regional tensions remain high following the confirmation of the deaths. Officials in Tehran have vowed that the attacks will not go unanswered, though no specific response has yet been announced.

The situation continues to develop as authorities assess the full extent of the damage and its implications for Iran’s military leadership and regional security.

News.Az