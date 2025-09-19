Yandex metrika counter

Israel's defense minister threatens to kill Houthi leader

Photo: Jewish Insider

Following drone and missile strikes by the Houthis in Yemen, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning threatening the group’s leader.

On X, Katz said, “Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, your time will come. You will be sent to meet your government plenary and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil who are waiting in the depths of hell,” News.Az reports, citing Hebrew media.

“The slogan ‘Death to Israel, a curse on the Jews’ written on the Houthi flag will be replaced by the Israeli blue-and-white flag that will fly over the capital of a united Yemen,” Katz adds.


