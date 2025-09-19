Israel's defense minister threatens to kill Houthi leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following drone and missile strikes by the Houthis in Yemen, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning threatening the group’s leader.

On X, Katz said, “Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, your time will come. You will be sent to meet your government plenary and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil who are waiting in the depths of hell,” News.Az reports, citing Hebrew media.

“The slogan ‘Death to Israel, a curse on the Jews’ written on the Houthi flag will be replaced by the Israeli blue-and-white flag that will fly over the capital of a united Yemen,” Katz adds.

An Israeli strike in Yemen on August 28 killed the prime minister of the Houthi government and at least 11 other ministers. Yesterday, a Houthi explosive drone struck a hotel in Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat. Two other drones were intercepted, along with a ballistic missile. Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 87 ballistic missiles and at least 40 drones at Israel.

News.Az