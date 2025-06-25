Israel says Iran’s nuclear program severely damaged and delayed by years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s military chief of staff stated that Iran’s nuclear program sustained “systemic” damage and has been set back by several years as a result of the 12-day conflict between the two countries.

“According to the assessment of senior officials in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Intelligence Directorate, the damage to the nuclear program is not a pinpoint strike but a systemic one – the cumulative achievement allows us to determine that Iran’s nuclear project sustained severe, broad, and deep damage and has been set back by years,” Eyal Zamir said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing CNN.

He added that Israel had completed its goal of removing what he called an “immediate existential threat” from Iran.

News.Az