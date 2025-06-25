Yandex metrika counter

Israel says Iran’s nuclear program severely damaged and delayed by years

Israel says Iran’s nuclear program severely damaged and delayed by years
Israel’s military chief of staff stated that Iran’s nuclear program sustained “systemic” damage and has been set back by several years as a result of the 12-day conflict between the two countries.

He added that Israel had completed its goal of removing what he called an “immediate existential threat” from Iran.


