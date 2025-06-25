Israel says Iran’s nuclear program severely damaged and delayed by years
- 1027025
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/israel-says-irans-nuclear-program-severely-damaged-and-delayed-by-years Copied
Photo credit: Maxar Technologies
Israel’s military chief of staff stated that Iran’s nuclear program sustained “systemic” damage and has been set back by several years as a result of the 12-day conflict between the two countries.
He added that Israel had completed its goal of removing what he called an “immediate existential threat” from Iran.