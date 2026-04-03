Daniel Susac shines with 3 hits in MLB debut

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Daniel Susac delivered a dream performance in his first Major League start, recording three hits to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 7-2 win over the New York Mets.

The rookie catcher wasted no time making an impact, collecting his first MLB hit in his very first at-bat — and then adding two more in a breakout night to remember, News.Az reports, citing MLB.

Facing Mets pitcher David Peterson, Susac singled to right-center in his opening plate appearance, drawing loud cheers from family members in the stands.

He followed it up with another first-pitch single in the third inning, later drew a walk, and capped off his night with a third hit in the seventh.

The 23-year-old showed confidence and composure throughout, even successfully using the automated ball-strike challenge system during the game.

The Giants set the tone in the first inning, jumping out to a 3-0 lead thanks to key contributions from Luis Arraez and Matt Chapman.

Veteran pitcher Robbie Ray battled through 5 1/3 innings, finishing strong after a shaky start.

Later, Rafael Devers added insurance with his first home run of the season, sealing the victory.

The win also marked the first home victory for Giants manager Tony Vitello, adding another milestone to an already memorable night.

For Susac, however, it was the perfect introduction to the majors — a performance that could signal the arrival of a rising star in San Francisco.

News.Az