Luka Doncic exits with injury, MRI next

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Luka Doncic suffered a left hamstring injury during the Los Angeles Lakers’ heavy 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising serious concerns ahead of the playoffs.

The superstar guard was forced to leave the game early and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Doncic appeared to tweak his hamstring late in the first half before aggravating it again in the third quarter while driving against Jalen Williams.

After planting his left leg, he suddenly stopped, bent over in pain, and lay on the court before eventually walking to the locker room with visible discomfort.

He finished with just 12 points, 7 assists, and 6 turnovers, as the Lakers were outplayed throughout the game.

The timing of the injury could be crucial. Doncic has played 64 games this season, just one short of the 65-game minimum required for MVP eligibility.

With only five games left, missing even a single matchup could end his chances of winning the award.

The matchup was also seen as a key MVP showdown against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who delivered a dominant performance with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The injury comes right after a brilliant March run, where the Lakers went 15-2 and Doncic averaged 37.5 points per game, earning Player of the Month honors.

Now, both his health and the team’s title ambitions are in question as the postseason approaches.

News.Az