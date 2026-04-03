Drone attack sparks fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery
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A drone strike on a refinery operated by Kuwait’s national oil company on Friday ignited fires at multiple units, News.Az reports, citing Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed that the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted early in the morning, leading to fires in several operational sections.
Emergency response teams are currently working to contain the blazes.
By Nijat Babayev