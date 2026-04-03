Thai Airways bans power bank use on flights

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Thai Airways has introduced stricter rules on power banks, limiting passengers to just two devices and banning their use or charging during flights.

The new regulation came into effect on March 27 and is based on safety guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move is aimed at reducing risks linked to lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat, malfunction, or even catch fire if damaged or used improperly.

Such incidents, although rare, pose serious safety concerns in the confined environment of an aircraft.

Under the updated policy:

Passengers can carry no more than two power banks

Using or charging power banks during the flight is strictly prohibited

Failure to follow the rules could result in confiscation of the devices or even denial of boarding.

Interestingly, airline crew members are still permitted to carry and use power banks while onboard, as part of their operational needs.

Thai Airways has urged all travelers to check and follow the updated guidelines before flying to avoid disruptions at the airport.

News.Az