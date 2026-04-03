Musk’s SpaceX IPO targets AI data centers in space

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SpaceX is preparing for a massive IPO that could raise tens of billions of dollars, as CEO Elon Musk pushes an ambitious plan to build AI-powered data centers in space.

The vision involves launching up to one million satellites equipped with computing infrastructure, aiming to overcome Earth-based limits such as power consumption and cooling, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

However, experts warn the idea faces serious technical and economic challenges — and point to a cautionary example from Microsoft.

Microsoft’s experimental underwater data center initiative, known as Project Natick, successfully demonstrated the technology but was ultimately abandoned due to high costs and weak customer demand.

Analysts say similar issues could arise for space-based data centers, including:

• Extremely high launch and deployment costs

• Difficulty in repairing or upgrading hardware in orbit

• Challenges in cooling advanced AI chips in space

Industry experts also note that AI infrastructure evolves rapidly, making long-term, fixed systems — whether underwater or in space — less practical compared to flexible, land-based data centers.

Despite the skepticism, SpaceX’s IPO could become one of the largest in history, potentially raising up to $75 billion and reshaping the future of both the space and AI industries.

News.Az