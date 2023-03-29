Israel sees Azerbaijan as strategic partner: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Israel, the latter’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, said on Wednesday.

Cohen’s remarks came following his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that the opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel reflects the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Cohen called the opening of the embassy a ‘milestone’ in the 30-year-long history of relations between Israel and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy cooperation in regional security, energy, tourism and other fields,” he said.

The top Israeli diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world.

News.Az