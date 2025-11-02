Israel signals escalation in strikes on Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel warned Sunday that it plans to intensify its strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon — a day after Lebanon’s health ministry said four people were killed in an Israeli air raid, News.Az reports citing the Gulf Times.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Israel maintains troops in five areas in southern Lebanon and has kept up regular strikes.



"The Lebanese government's commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be implemented. Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify -- we will not allow any threat to the residents of the north."



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah was attempting to "rearm" itself.



"We expect the Lebanese government to fulfil its commitment -- to disarm Hezbollah -- but it is clear we will exercise our right of self-defence under the terms of ceasefire," Netanyahu told the cabinet at its weekly meeting on Sunday.



"We will not allow Lebanon to become a renewed front against us, and we will act as necessary," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.



On Thursday, Israeli ground troops carried out a deadly raid into southern Lebanon, prompting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to order the army to confront such incursions.



Aoun had called for talks with Israel in mid-October, after US President Donald Trump helped broker a ceasefire in Gaza.



But Aoun later accused Israel of responding to his offer by intensifying its strikes, the latest of which killed four people in Nabatiyeh district on Saturday, according to the Lebanese health ministry.



The official Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli army hit a car "with a guided missile".



The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it killed a member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

News.Az