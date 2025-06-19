Israel strikes Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, ‘no radiation threat’ reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel carried out an attack on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, according to Iranian state television.

The report says there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Israel warned earlier in the morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area.

The research reactor was partially built, with Tehran informing the UN nuclear watchdog that it planed to begin operating the facility next year.

News.Az