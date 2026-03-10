Iraq extends airspace closure as tensions persist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace to all arriving, departing and overflying aircraft for another 72 hours, according to a statement from the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

The authority said the “temporary precautionary measure” will take effect from 12:00 p.m. today and remain in place until the same time on Friday, New.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials said the decision was made following an ongoing assessment of the security situation and broader regional developments.

The authority added that the measure will continue to be reviewed and could change depending on new developments.

