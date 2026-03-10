Israel carries out air strikes on southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has carried out a series of air strikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

One of the strikes hit the town of Qabrikha, while Israeli fighter jets also targeted the towns of Deir Siryan and Taybeh.

The Israeli army said it also carried out air strikes near Ansariyeh.

According to the military, the strikes targeted a headquarters belonging to Hezbollah in an area where rockets had allegedly been launched toward Israel.

