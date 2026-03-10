Vessel reports blast sound near bulk carrier off Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of a maritime incident about 36 nautical miles (67km) north of Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the shipping security monitor, the master of a vessel reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a splash close to a bulk carrier operating in the area.

No further details about the cause of the incident or possible damage were immediately available.

