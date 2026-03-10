Qatar accuses Iran of attacks on civilian infrastructure
Source: Reuters
Qatar has accused Iran of continuing attacks on its civilian infrastructure, according to a statement from the Qatari foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Iran had intensified strikes on the country’s infrastructure more than a week after Iranian drone attacks forced a halt to Qatar’s gas production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
“The targeting of civilian infrastructure continues… and we rebuke any justification that the Iranians are offering for these attacks,” al-Ansari said.
He did not specify which civilian facilities had been targeted.
By Nijat Babayev