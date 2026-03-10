Qatar accuses Iran of attacks on civilian infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has accused Iran of continuing attacks on its civilian infrastructure, according to a statement from the Qatari foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Iran had intensified strikes on the country’s infrastructure more than a week after Iranian drone attacks forced a halt to Qatar’s gas production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure continues… and we rebuke any justification that the Iranians are offering for these attacks,” al-Ansari said.

He did not specify which civilian facilities had been targeted.

