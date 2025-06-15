Israel strikes Iranian refueling plane at Mashhad Airport

An Iranian refueling plane is seen on fire at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran following an Israeli strike on June 15, 2025. ( Times of Israel )

The IDF confirms the Israeli Air Force bombed an Iranian refueling plane at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran, some 2,300 kilometers from Israel, marking the “most distant strike since the beginning of the operation.”

“The Air Force is working to achieve air superiority throughout Iran,” the military says, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

A large fire could be seen at Mashhad Airport following the Israeli strike.

The strike on Mashhad Airport potentially marks the Israeli Air Force’s farthest-ever strike. In 1985, the IAF struck the headquarters of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Tunisia, also over 2,000 kilometers from Israel.

