Israel strikes Lebanon again, jeopardizing fragile truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel launched a new wave of air attacks in southern Lebanon, hitting Hezbollah-linked sites and several buildings, Lebanese state media reported. The strikes targeted Mount Safi, Jbaa, the Zefta Valley, and the area between Azza and Rumin Arki. No casualties have been confirmed.

The Israeli military said it struck a special operations training compound used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and destroyed a rocket-launching site. The attacks come as both countries dispatched civilian envoys to a US-backed military committee tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreed in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun emphasized the country’s commitment to negotiations, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam highlighted the need for a stronger verification mechanism, including the potential involvement of US and French troops.

The ongoing strikes follow last week’s bombing of Beirut’s southern suburbs, which killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabtabai. Since the 2024 ceasefire, UN reports say at least 127 civilians, including children, have died, prompting warnings that the attacks may amount to war crimes.

Tensions remain high as Hezbollah insists it will retain its arsenal as long as Israel continues military operations and occupies areas in southern Lebanon.

News.Az