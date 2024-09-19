Israel strikes on Lebanon ahead of Nasrallah speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure, News.Az reports citing the Ynetnews .

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields," says the IDF.Lebanese media reported strikes on the coastal city of Tyre.

