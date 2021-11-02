Israel to exhibit for 1st time at Dubai Airshow

Israel's state-owned companies Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Tuesday said they will exhibit at the biennial Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking place from Nov. 14 to 18, Xinhua reports.

This is the first time that Israeli companies participate in the event.

Rafael said in a statement that it will showcase advanced operational aerial defense solutions, supported and enhanced by artificial intelligence. It will also present satellite intelligence and communication systems.

The IAI said in a separate statement that it will show a variety of its air, naval, land, space, and cyber systems.

Israel and the UAE signed a historic normalization deal on Sept. 15, 2020.

