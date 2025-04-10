Israel, Türkiye agree to continue dialogue following talks in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Türkiye agreed to continue on the path of dialogue after the April 9 meeting of both countries’ delegations in Azerbaijan.

“Pursuant to a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a diplomatic-security delegation, led by National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and with the participation of senior representatives from the Defense Ministry and the security services, met last night with a parallel Turkish delegation,” the Israeli PM’s Office said in press release, News.Az reports.

According to the PM’s Office, Israel thanks Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the important talks.

“Each side presented its interests in the region. It was agreed to continue on the path of dialogue in order to maintain regional stability,” the press release read.

News.Az