Israel vows legal action against France’s Macron

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced that he had instructed his ministry to initiate legal action against French President Emmanuel Macron following Paris decision to prohibit Israeli companies from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show.

“The boycott of Israeli companies, and this for the second time, with the imposition of unacceptable conditions, are anti-democratic measures that in our eyes are not acceptable, especially between friendly nations. I urge President Macron to cancel them completely,” Minister Katz stated on X, News.Az reports.“Israel is the only state on the front line in the fight against the radical regime, and France, as well as the entire Western world, should stand with us - not against us,” he stressed.Euronaval, organiser of the Nov. 4-7 event in Paris, said in a statement last week that the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment, but could attend the trade show. The decision affected seven firms, it said.

