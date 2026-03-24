Poland to tax Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon

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Poland’s government will begin drafting a digital services tax bill, Deputy Prime Minister and Digitalisation Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski announced Tuesday, a move that could spark tension with the United States.

The proposed tax aims to ensure fair competition for Polish companies, boost budget revenues, and fund technology development and digitalisation initiatives, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gawkowski posted on X: “Global platforms often pay lower taxes than locally operating companies. This undermines competition and limits budget revenues. We’re changing that.”

The bill would tax online advertising, platforms connecting users, and data trading at up to 3%, applying only to companies with global revenues above €1 billion ($1.16B) and Polish revenues above 25 million zlotys ($6.79M).

This initiative follows plans to restrict social media access for children under 15, potentially putting Poland at odds with major tech firms, including Meta and Elon Musk’s X.

News.Az